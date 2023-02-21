According to a statement by the Royal website, the activities will include a Coronation Concert that will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios on May 7. There will also be a Big Lunch on the same day (May 7), an initiative where neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun.
On May 8, The Big Help Out will encourage members of the public to volunteer and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.
The Royal statement further mentioned that a range of musical styles, reflecting the king’s life-long love and support of music and the arts would be performed.
The statement added: “Andrew Nethsingha, organist and master of the choristers, will be overseeing all musical arrangements and directing the music during the service. Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission, have been specifically composed for the occasion by world-renowned British composers.
"Commissioned works include a new Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber, a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle, and a new commission for solo organ embracing musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth by Iain Farrington.”
Globe-trotting star feels honoured and blessed after invite
SA opera singer Yende to perform at the coronation of King Charles III of Britain
South African opera star Pretty Yende has been invited to perform at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in England in May.
The coronation of the king and the queen consort will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in England and festivities will continue until May 8.
The globe-trotting Yende shared the news on her social media. Representing SA, Yende will be among the soloists who will be featured in the six commissioned orchestral works, Royal website said on Saturday. She will be performing alongside baritones Sir Bryn Terfel and Roderick Williams.
Yende said: “It’s hard to put into words how honoured and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform at The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th of May 2023.”
Film director Jeymes Samuel sings Pretty Yende's praises
Pretty Yende says she's 'choosing love' after alleged police brutality incident in Paris
