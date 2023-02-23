DJ Lag takes gqom abroad with his Alpha-Zulu Tour

DJ Lag is rolling out a two-month international tour to take gqom sounds to the world and to collaborate with global artists.
Titled Alpha-Zulu Tour after his new album, the tour will see him performing in India, Atlanta, Miami, SA, Netherlands, Austria, Canada, and Switzerland. Born Lwazi Asanda Gwala in Clermont, Durban, DJ Lag is currently touring India where he will perform in Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Goa.
He will return to SA for few shows from March 3 to March 11 before heading to the US for shows in Miami, Atlanta and Brooklyn.
Though gqom in SA has in recent years been largely confined to the province of its birth KZN, following the rise of amapiano as the main dance genre nationally, the appetite for infectious gqom beats is still big with international audiences.
As part of the tour, DJ Lag will also get to collaborate and record music with artists in the places he will be visiting.
“Alpha-Zulu (A-Z) represents something that goes from start to finish and this tour is about performing, collaborating and recording on every continent. I want to blend genres and create new sounds along the way. It is going to be about exploring and experimenting on stages and studios from Mumbai to Miami to Accra and many more in between. There is a lot I am looking forward to on this tour, including outside the music,” he said.
“In many ways Alpha-Zulu tour represents nothing less than a creatively innovative moment to cross over and dissolve the boundaries of origin — and to continue progressing music beyond the edges of the new electronic sphere.”
DJ Lag has been building his international profile since 2019. In 2021, he completed a high-profile European tour including playing the Boiler Room Festival 2021 in London and Amsterdam Dance Event. Locally, he continued to grow his fanbase through his live shows called “Something for Clermont” shows.
“The idea behind Something for Clermont came from wanting to create something for my hometown. These live events keep me connected to my roots,”
His highlight was producing My Power for Beyoncé’s 2019 Grammy-nominated album The Lion King: The Gift (the companion album to the CGI remake of The Lion King). The song My Power featuring Beyoncé, Nija, Yemi Alade, Tierra Whack and Moonchild Sanelly was also included in Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed Black Is King visual album.
This past year saw DJ Lag featured in two landmark music books — DJ Mag’s 100 of the World’s Best DJs and Resident Advisor’s Sacred Spaces. He also performed in Europe, the UK, and North America.
