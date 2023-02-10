Singer-songwriter Donald is using the month of love to commemorate the life of his late father, Tiki.
Mr Red Mic as he is known to many of his fans, Donald Moatshe has released an EP which he says he wants to see go a long way in ensuring that February isn’t just for lovers but for extended family members and those who once walked the Earth.
His five-track EP, which he named after his father who died at the age of 42, and which features the likes of Dr Moruti and Dee Cee, is his way of honouring his father.
Hellbent on his aim to reignite love with his music, Donald intends to mend broken hearts and bring calm to those still battling to deal with their loss.
Why did you choose to respect your father’s memory through an EP?
My father passed away in 1994 when I was just nine years old… I don’t remember much about him because the last time I had seen him, I was five years old. My father and mother were divorced, so for most of my life, I was raised by my stepdad.
I did spend some time with my dad, but I was way too young to remember. Although I may not have vivid memories of my father, I believe there’s a spiritual connection that we share with people who have passed away which is a very undeniable connection.
What does your father represent in your life?
Growing up, I was told very inspirational things about my father. He was someone who started from nothing and had a business way before he died… He was actually on his way to being a very wealthy man. I grew up knowing that I am the seed of someone great, hence I’ve chosen this time to commemorate the positive figure in my life.
Why now?
I don’t know… probably because I am older and wiser now. I celebrated my 37th birthday this past Tuesday and I thought to myself, why not celebrate the life that was my father. I was also missing him quite a lot and through all that music writing, I really felt that I knew him.
Donald honours hero dad with a song
Singer goes deep to celebrate month of love
Image: supplied
How different is your music now compared to your previous offerings?
Not much has changed. Even though this is an EP that commemorates my father, my brand hasn’t changed. I still sing about love but this time around, there’s more of an outlook on how God comes into play when losing a loved one is concerned.
One thing I’ve realised is that I’ve never really written about loss as much in the past, I channelled more of your romantic songwriting but this time around I chose to delve a little deeper than I am used to.
Do you and your father share any similarities?
Yes, he didn’t drink or smoke… just like me. Growing up, choosing not to partake in such happened really naturally for me. I didn’t even know that my father didn’t do so until after my teens. I was already old and decisive when I found out that he too wasn’t into such.
Another similarity that we share is being strict. I was such a stern human being who was very disciplined and anybody that knows me knows that I am just like that – nobody prioritises discipline as I do. This helps you to progress in life and achieve the things you set your mind to.
He was also handsome just like me.
What would you like people to take away from your new music?
Firstly, this is a very proud moment for me in my life right now. To feel like I have an opportunity to tell people about my dad and to share the story about his life (an inspirational story at that) is an amazingly mind-blowing aspect to me.
Even though I grew up without him and even had moments where I wondered what it would be like to have him around, it gives me great joy that I had a hero in my dad which I want the world to experience.
