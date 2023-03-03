Giyani – Land of Blood, considered the first Xitsonga telenovela in SA, explores the intricacies of the expropriation of land as well as the family dynamics of those involved.
Mokoena, who was raised between Tembisa and Mulbarton in Ekurhuleni, was a bit under pressure to take over a role that was previously played by someone else. She said what helped her was making sure she grasped the qualities of the character and portrayed it in her own way.
“I was under pressure because I was portraying a role that was portrayed by an experienced person and I am new in the industry. Khensani comes from a wealthy family and she is little understood in the village, especially how she does things. She approaches things from a Western point of view and challenges a lot of traditions and patriarchy.”
She promises more drama in the third season and explains that most of her actions will annoy many viewers. “There is so much drama and the public won’t like it. But she is telling a story of what is happening in a lot of families. Khensani has qualities that I like as Mahlatsi. I like that she stands her ground and that she fights for what she wants. With this character I also have to learn to be strong.”
Mokoena concedes she finds her acting career overwhelming and has been focusing on bettering herself and improving her approach to the craft.
Mokoena fell in love with performing arts at the age of five when she was living with her mother and aunt who owned a shebeen in Tembisa.
She started out by imitating people and her mother knew that she was a unique child. Over the years she changed career of choice of wanting to be a radio and TV journalist, until she finally landed in acting.
Fact File
Favourate Music: Old School hip-hop
Favourate Artist: Tupac Shakur
Favourate Quote: Through every dark night, there's a bright day after that.
Favourate TV actor: Warren Masemola
Favourate TV Show: Giyani-Land of Blood
Giyani cast boosts newcomer Mahlatsi Mokoena's self-confidence
Young actress promises more drama in third season
Image: Supplied
Novice actress Mahlatsi Mokoena paced up and down as the production team waited for her to utter lines from the script.
She paced a few times until one of her established colleagues called her to the side for a quick prayer.
This is how Mokoena, 23, described her first scene with SABC2 telenovela Giyani – Land of Blood, which she shot last year as a newbie who had just finished writing her final exams in performance arts at the Tshwane University of Technology.
“I remember when Mam Ngcobo [Ebony Linah Ngcobo] watched me pacing in the shoot, looking nervous. She said ‘come let’s pray’. I could not believe that a person who did not even know me offered such support. The nerves got better. My first scene was in court and I had to say one line. I was nervous and thinking if I mess up this line it will be the end of me. But I practised it many times to make sure it came out perfect.
“Now I have adjusted well thanks to the support of my family and cast. The seasoned actors just told me to breathe and be myself. A few days later, I felt free to sit with them during lunch time and interact with them. One thing that I learnt is that established actors are very welcoming,” Mokoena told Time Out recently about her first acting gig.
She joined the telenovela in November last year to portray Khensani Mudau, a village feminist in the plot. Mokoena replaced Mathabo Mothibe, who had played Mudau in the first two seasons. She is among the new faces introduced in the third season of Giyani, which started last month. Other new faces in the show include Lesley Musina, Zigi Ndlovu and Bokani Phelani.
Image: Supplied
Giyani – Land of Blood, considered the first Xitsonga telenovela in SA, explores the intricacies of the expropriation of land as well as the family dynamics of those involved.
Mokoena, who was raised between Tembisa and Mulbarton in Ekurhuleni, was a bit under pressure to take over a role that was previously played by someone else. She said what helped her was making sure she grasped the qualities of the character and portrayed it in her own way.
“I was under pressure because I was portraying a role that was portrayed by an experienced person and I am new in the industry. Khensani comes from a wealthy family and she is little understood in the village, especially how she does things. She approaches things from a Western point of view and challenges a lot of traditions and patriarchy.”
She promises more drama in the third season and explains that most of her actions will annoy many viewers. “There is so much drama and the public won’t like it. But she is telling a story of what is happening in a lot of families. Khensani has qualities that I like as Mahlatsi. I like that she stands her ground and that she fights for what she wants. With this character I also have to learn to be strong.”
Mokoena concedes she finds her acting career overwhelming and has been focusing on bettering herself and improving her approach to the craft.
Mokoena fell in love with performing arts at the age of five when she was living with her mother and aunt who owned a shebeen in Tembisa.
She started out by imitating people and her mother knew that she was a unique child. Over the years she changed career of choice of wanting to be a radio and TV journalist, until she finally landed in acting.
Fact File
Favourate Music: Old School hip-hop
Favourate Artist: Tupac Shakur
Favourate Quote: Through every dark night, there's a bright day after that.
Favourate TV actor: Warren Masemola
Favourate TV Show: Giyani-Land of Blood
SABC TV moving with the times - New shows to reflect current lifestyles
First Tsonga drama to hit small screen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos