After decades in the industry, Big Dude receives gong organised by Chaka Chaka
The last Dude standing steps out of the shadows
By Patience Bambalele - 06 February 2023 - 09:27
Music legend and the only remaining member of the 80s pop band Brenda and The Big Dudes, David Mabaso, felt a sense of gratification after being awarded a lifetime achievement award.
Mabaso was honoured at the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards that took place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani yesterday...
After decades in the industry, Big Dude receives gong organised by Chaka Chaka
The last Dude standing steps out of the shadows
Music legend and the only remaining member of the 80s pop band Brenda and The Big Dudes, David Mabaso, felt a sense of gratification after being awarded a lifetime achievement award.
Mabaso was honoured at the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards that took place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani yesterday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos