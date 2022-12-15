December jam-packed with festive activities

With the festive season in full swing, fun lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment.
Big events will be taking place between December 16 to December 31 at a number of venues.
Fun lovers in Gauteng can party until they drop on December 16 when the Red Square Deejay Knockout takes place at Dickenson Park in Vereeniging.
Artists who are set to perform include A-Reece, Ayanda MVP, Makhadzi, Pabi Cooper, Young Stunna, Boohle, Amaroto and Skwatta Kamp, among others.
The Soweto Comedy Festival, which has been held for years in Soweto at different venues, will this year for the first time take place in prison.
Comedians will entertain prisoners at Leeuwkop Prison in Bryanston, Johannesburg, from December 15 to 18. It features Kedibone Mulaudzi, Tsepo Ngoato, Sibongile Leeuw, Nestum and Mapaputsi.
For those looking for spiritual revival, then the Thobela FM Gospel Festival is the right event. The festival is taking place at the Polokwane Cricket Club in Limpopo on December 17.
The line-up has performers such as Bucy Radebe, Dr Tumi, Psalmist, Lufuno Dagada and Thinah Zungu, among others.
Still on spiritual revival, award-winning gospel group Joyous Celebration will present its restoration session at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on December 16 and 17.
Jazz lovers in KwaZulu-Natal can enjoy SA’s best music when the annual Durban Jazz Festival 2022 takes place on December 26 at Hazelmere Dam in Durban.
The show, which celebrates 20 years, will honour artists such as Busi Mhlongo, Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi, Ray Phiri, Robbie Malinga and Sipho Gumede.
The line-up features artists such as Mandisi Dyantyis, Thandiswa Mazwai, Judith Sephuma, Selaelo Selota, Simphiwe Dana, Zahara, Shekhinah and Ernie Smith, among others.
Still in KZN, the Mhlathuze Soul & Jazz All White Experience is set to happen on December 17 at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex.
Artists such as Lira, Vusi Nova, Ntando, Linda Gcwensa, and Tutti Grooves are billed to perform.
For Eastern Cape people, who are always left out when it comes to entertainment, they will see the return of their big event, the Ebubeleni Music Festival.
The event is regarded as one of the biggest one-day festivals in the Eastern Cape, and attracts more than 27,000 revellers.
It is taking place on December 30 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
Music lovers can expect to be entertained by Zonke, Ami Faku, Vusi Nova and Phinda, Makhadzi, Msaki, Mandisi Dyantyis, Nomfundo Moh, Musa Keys, K.O and 10 local artists.
For family-fun entertainment, the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, will have productions from Wednesday until December 24.
You can catch Disney’s Little Mermaid JR at the theatre with two shows per day.
You can also catch Pantoland, another show perfect for the family at the same theatre. It is running on the same dates as Little Mermaid JR.
December jam-packed with festive activities
