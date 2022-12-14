The latest results published by accredited testing company Talbot on its Facebook page on Monday show most of the city’s beaches have ideal or acceptable levels of E coli, except for Bronze Beach in Umhlanga which showed a critical level of above 500cfu/100ml.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said between December 5 to 11, the city recorded 293,520 beachgoers and 474,430 promenade visitors.
Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Anstey’s, Toti Main, Pipeline and Umdloti Main beaches are open for swimming.
“Currently 25 municipal swimming pools are operational, with 25,836 members of the public visiting pools between December 5 and 11,” he said.
About 22,646 bags of litter were collected.
eThekwini to issue weekly updates for repairs to pump stations impacting beaches
Image: 123rf/Leon Swart
The eThekwini municipality will issue weekly updates on the progress of repairs to malfunctioning wastewater pump stations which have impacted on the quality of water at beaches and rivers in greater Durban.
Late on Tuesday the city, which has come under fire over its maintenance of infrastructure resulting in unsafe rivers and beaches, issued a chart in which it provided an update on repair work.
According to the chart, work has been completed on pump stations affecting Winklespruit Beach, Blue Lagoon, Umhlanga beaches and the Ohlanga River as well as Westbrook.
At the Johanna pump station, which has severely affected the Umgeni River and central beaches, electrical and mechanical work has been conducted, but the city is awaiting the reinstatement of electricity.
At pump stations impacting Umdloti and La Mercy beaches on the north coast, the city indicated equipment has been ordered and some repair work is under way.
Image: Supplied
Repairwork under way to ensure clean sea in KZN
There were 14 cases of children separated from their parents but they were later reunited.
“About 9,152 warnings were issued and nine arrests made. These cases related to non-compliance to city bylaws such as illegal parking, nudity, sleeping on the beach, drinking alcohol in public, bathing in non-bathing areas, fighting, dogs not being leashed and general disturbance.
“About 162 charges for unauthorised vehicles parked in disabled parking spaces and for washing vehicles in parking lots were issued.”
No drownings were reported at beaches between December 5 and 11.
