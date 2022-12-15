×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Father dies trying to save son from drowning at KZN south coast beach

Good Samaritans pull father and son from surf

15 December 2022 - 09:31
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The NSRI was dispatched to the scene of a drowning on the KZN south coast, where a father lost his life trying to save his child on Wednesday. File photo.
The NSRI was dispatched to the scene of a drowning on the KZN south coast, where a father lost his life trying to save his child on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: NSRI

A man has drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old son who was caught in a rip current at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Gert du Plessis, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Port Edward, said the tragedy occurred at Glenmore Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

A NSRI team along with police and ambulance services responded to a call for assistance.

“On arrival on the scene it was determined that five good Samaritans had rescued an 11-year-old male child and his 38-year-old father from the surf. The good Samaritans had initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts on the father.”

Du Plessis said despite the efforts to save the man’s life he was declared dead by paramedics.

“Medical treatment continued on the child, who was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.”

He said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

“It appears that the child's father had launched into the water to assist his son who was caught in rip currents. The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of government health Forensic Pathology Services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket.”

TimesLIVE

Baby the only person still to be recovered

The family of three-month-old Sinenhlanhla Rengqe are praying for her retrieval as the baby remains the only missing person after the Jukskei River ...
News
1 week ago

Probe into pupil's drowning

Gauteng department of education will appoint a law firm to investigate the death of a pupil who drowned during a school trip.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom