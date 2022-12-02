Mduduzi Mabaso who became a household name for his role of Suffocate in Rhythm City is joining The Estate on S3.
Mabaso, currently starring in Diepcity on Mzansi Magic, is set to make The Estate debut on December 9 as Khulekani Nzimande.
According to producers, Khulekani is a traditionally inclined but global man, assertive and passionate.
“Khulekani is dominant, fearless and cares about his family and his sister Noxolo (played by Lerato Mvelase). The viewers first meet Khulekani when he breaks into Castro's office. His arrival in town makes Melisizwe (played by Dumisani Mbebe) and Noxolo suspicious, but he plays his cards close to his chest.
"His presence causes tension... Melisizwe cautions GK that they have a spy in their midst. Sparks fly between Khulekani and Lwandle (played by Jo-Anne Reyneke).”
Khulekani previously ran a consultancy company with Melisizwe. But they had a fallout when he chose to support Nora instead of betraying her as Melisizwe did.
Mabaso said about his new character: “I have always believed that one should let their work speak for itself... because that allows room to explore and play. On joining The Estate team, I am intrigued, excited and thankful for the opportunity and the blessing. I cannot wait to play with the other thespians on board.”
SABC video entertainment marketing manager Dichaba Phalatse said the channel is delighted to have Mabaso join the cast.
"We promise the viewers a heated storyline within the world of Echelon when these three great performers come together to deliver a stellar performance."
Mabaso set to make explosive debut in The Estate
As Khulekani, the character is about to shake things up on S3 daily drama
Image: Veli Nhlapo
