Friends, colleagues shocked by Shai’s death
Politicians, actors and neighbours still coming to terms with his passing
Molete Street in Dobsonville, Soweto, where the late actor Patrick Shai lived for 33 years, remained eerie yesterday as his neighbours were still in shock at his passing.
Shai died on Saturday after he reportedly committed suicide in his garage. To his neighbour, he was more than a celebrated actor...
