Local telenovela DiepCity has been canned after two seasons.
According to a statement released by Mzansi Magic the series produced by Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures will air its final episode on March 3 next year.
The show, premised in the township of Diepsloot north of Johannesburg, stars Dawn Thandeka King, Hamilton Dhlamini, Nozuko Ncayiyane, Mduduzi Mabaso, Obed Baloyi, Nompumelelo Vilakazi, Vele Manenje, Lebohang Mpyana, Zikhona Bali and Kgaogelo Monama.
“DiepCity was a massive winner at the 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards, taking home seven gongs including Outstanding Daily Drama, just months after its premiere. It has been nominated for 10 South African Film and Television Awards this year, with the ceremony taking place next month. The series has also consistently earned praise for its stunning cinematography and incredible soundtrack,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.
“Since its debut in April 2021, DiepCity has added colour, life and heart to our channel, and it has continued to give us dynamic and enthralling storylines. We would like to thank the production, cast and crew for their commitment to the series, dedication to their craft and consistent hard work.”
DiepCity to be canned despite award-winning run
'Drama series has earned praise for its stunning cinematography and incredible soundtrack'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
