Mavuso Magabane revives big theatre production

Acting ace directs play on Zulu king Shaka

TV, film and stage actor Mavuso Magabane (formerly known as Meshack Mavuso) has come full circle as he now directs a show that he acted in at the beginning of his career.



The seasoned thespian is directing Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound in his quest to tell stories about great black leaders in SA. The show will be staged at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria. Magabane, who has appeared in a string of television shows, has brought back a show he did while doing community theatre to honour the late Bongani Linda, who wrote it...