The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has appointed Annabell Lebethe as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
Lebethe, who has held the same position at the National Arts Council, Market Theatre and Performing Arts Centre of the Free State, starts on her new position in January.
Her appointment was revealed by Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni on Tuesday morning.
Prior to this, she served as CEO of Ditsong Museums of South Africa, a group of eight museums that fall under the department of sport, arts and culture.
She will replace Mark Rosin, who was appointed in the position in February 2020.
“Rosin and the board of Samro have done an excellent job during his tenure, placing Samro firmly on the road to success and creating a foundation on which future success can be built,” Maweni said.
“During his tenure, Rosin oversaw efforts to lower Samro’s cost to income ratio, broaden the organisation's revenue streams and improve operational efficiencies, while also strengthening relations between Samro and its members.
“Additionally, under Rosin’s leadership and the current board’s tenure, Samro had successfully managed to improve its relationship and the understanding of Samro’s mandate among its stakeholders.”
Lebethe said: “I spent most of my professional life in the arts and entertainment sector, so I am looking forward to being a part of an organisation that is central to and impactful on the careers of composers in our country.
“Samro is essentially part of the lifeblood that keeps the creativity of our composers alive, allowing them to add to the already rich heritage of South Africa.”
Lebethe appointed new CEO at Southern African Music Rights Organisation
Image: Supplied
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has appointed Annabell Lebethe as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
Lebethe, who has held the same position at the National Arts Council, Market Theatre and Performing Arts Centre of the Free State, starts on her new position in January.
Her appointment was revealed by Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni on Tuesday morning.
Prior to this, she served as CEO of Ditsong Museums of South Africa, a group of eight museums that fall under the department of sport, arts and culture.
She will replace Mark Rosin, who was appointed in the position in February 2020.
“Rosin and the board of Samro have done an excellent job during his tenure, placing Samro firmly on the road to success and creating a foundation on which future success can be built,” Maweni said.
“During his tenure, Rosin oversaw efforts to lower Samro’s cost to income ratio, broaden the organisation's revenue streams and improve operational efficiencies, while also strengthening relations between Samro and its members.
“Additionally, under Rosin’s leadership and the current board’s tenure, Samro had successfully managed to improve its relationship and the understanding of Samro’s mandate among its stakeholders.”
Lebethe said: “I spent most of my professional life in the arts and entertainment sector, so I am looking forward to being a part of an organisation that is central to and impactful on the careers of composers in our country.
“Samro is essentially part of the lifeblood that keeps the creativity of our composers alive, allowing them to add to the already rich heritage of South Africa.”
Music industry hopes to raise R10m for flood victims at benefit concert
Tech helps SAMRO to hit the right notes
Samro unable to pay members royalties due to outdated banking details
SA musicians to get royalties via TikTok, Facebook and Netflix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos