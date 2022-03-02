Tech helps SAMRO to hit the right notes

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) is using the latest technology to help local artists collect royalties.

SAMRO oversees the collection and distribution of royalty fees to artists.

The organisation represents 19 504 composer and publisher members in South Africa and over four million composers and authors worldwide.

Through its newly launched Business Replacement System, SAMRO says it can monitor airplay across various media such as radio, television and internet, making it easier to collect more revenue.

Music royalties are payments that go to recording artists, songwriters, composers, publishers, and other copyright holders every time their music is used.

SAMRO Chairman Nicholas Maweni says this is an attempt to help artists who have been hard hit by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) lockdown since March 2020.

The live performance industry was halted, broadcast revenues slumped and our members’ livelihoods were terribly affected.”

Maweni says his organisation monitoring technology solutions to speed up the process of collecting royalties for SAMRO members.

Maweni adds that the system will also provide an online registration process for music users who want to apply for a music usage licence for their businesses.

The users will pay a licensing fee that will contribute to royalties for the artists.

Last year, SAMRO reached an agreement with social media platforms TikTok, Facebook and Netflix, which will enable the collection of royalties for all copyright-protected content featuring on these platforms.

“We have concluded the licensing agreements with various digital platforms and collection will be done with immediate effect,” says Maweni.

He urges both music users and creators to register as members of the organisation.

“All this will culminate in creating a healthy music industry for users and creators,” says Maweni.

To register, visit www.samro.org.za call 011 712 8000, fax 086 674 4391 or email customerservices@samro.org.za

.-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.