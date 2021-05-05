Entertainment

SA musicians to get royalties via TikTok, Facebook and Netflix

By TimesLIVE - 05 May 2021 - 13:30
SA artists will receive royalty payments whenever their songs are used to accompany short videos shared on TikTok, Netflix and Facebook. File photo.
SA artists will receive royalty payments whenever their songs are used to accompany short videos shared on TikTok, Netflix and Facebook. File photo.
Image: 123RF/bigtunaonline

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) says it has started collecting royalties on behalf of its members from TikTok, Facebook and Netflix after concluding licensing agreements with the popular digital platforms.

This is a major step towards adapting its licensing and royalty payments to the ever-changing technological landscape, the organisation said.

Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni said: “Thanks to the conclusion of these binding agreements, Samro will be able to collect royalties on behalf of members for all copyright-protected content that features on these platforms with immediate effect.”

Maweni said before the conclusion of the ground-breaking deals, platforms such as Facebook prohibited the use of copyright-protected content on their networks.

“This deal is going to enrich these platforms through the use of high-quality content produced by our members while at the same time broadening the scope and usage of member content,” he said.

“The technological evolution we are experiencing is a welcome development as it creates new avenues through which the public can experience creative works while at the same opening up new opportunities for our members.”

Samro’s deals with TikTok, Netflix and Facebook follow an existing arrangement with the search engine Google.

TimesLIVE

Local artists score sweet Tik-Tok deal

TikTok has inked a licensing deal that will ensure that musicians such as Master KG and Amapiano hit-makers receive royalties when their tunes are ...
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

Hit by Pleasure Peta experiences viral revival

One step dance routine at a time, Pleasure Peta has single-handedly dragged Limpopo’s popularised "Tsa Manyalo" genre from niche market to TikTok ...
Entertainment
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X