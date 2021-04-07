Platform to pay for music played on it
Local artists score sweet Tik-Tok deal
TikTok has inked a licensing deal that will ensure that musicians such as Master KG and Amapiano hit-makers receive royalties when their tunes are used on the platform.
The multi-year agreement was signed between the leading short-form video platform and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) as well as Composers Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso)...
