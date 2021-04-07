Entertainment

Platform to pay for music played on it

Local artists score sweet Tik-Tok deal

07 April 2021 - 08:36

TikTok has inked a licensing deal that will ensure that musicians such as Master KG and Amapiano hit-makers receive royalties when their tunes are used on the platform.

The multi-year agreement was signed between the leading short-form video platform and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) as well as Composers Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X