Platform to pay for music played on it

Local artists score sweet Tik-Tok deal

TikTok has inked a licensing deal that will ensure that musicians such as Master KG and Amapiano hit-makers receive royalties when their tunes are used on the platform.



The multi-year agreement was signed between the leading short-form video platform and the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) as well as Composers Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso)...