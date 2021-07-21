Samro unable to pay members royalties due to outdated banking details
More than 6,5k members beneficiaries of R30m
While thousands of artists cry hunger and poverty, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has revealed that it is sitting on more than R30m in royalties due to outdated personal details in their systems.
Samro, which administers copyright and royalties to composers, authors and publishers, yesterday said it had identified more than 6,500 members who are beneficiaries of the R30m but said it was unable to distribute the money due to personal information like correct banking details missing...
