Music industry hopes to raise R10m for flood victims at benefit concert

A concert to raise funds for the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims will be staged next month, the SA music industry announced on Tuesday.

The concert is the response of music industry stakeholders, the National Arts Council (NAC) and SABC to the social call to assist the victims.

The Arise Benefit Concert will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 18, and organisers are hoping to raise R10m through ticket sales and pledges.

The music industry is represented by organisations such as Gearhouse SA, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso), South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), and Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA).

Festival spokesperson Dr Sipho Sithole said a wide consultation with the sector was done to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive list of artists across genres was agreed on. Sithole said a total of 34 artists will perform on the main stage, while 17 artists and four MCs will be presented by DJ Boonu’s Doo More Foundation on a parallel stage within the stadium precinct.