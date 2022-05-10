Music industry hopes to raise R10m for flood victims at benefit concert
Industry organisations band together in relief drive
A concert to raise funds for the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims will be staged next month, the SA music industry announced on Tuesday.
The concert is the response of music industry stakeholders, the National Arts Council (NAC) and SABC to the social call to assist the victims.
The Arise Benefit Concert will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 18, and organisers are hoping to raise R10m through ticket sales and pledges.
The music industry is represented by organisations such as Gearhouse SA, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso), South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), and Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA).
Festival spokesperson Dr Sipho Sithole said a wide consultation with the sector was done to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive list of artists across genres was agreed on. Sithole said a total of 34 artists will perform on the main stage, while 17 artists and four MCs will be presented by DJ Boonu’s Doo More Foundation on a parallel stage within the stadium precinct.
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said: “As the SABC, we are the link to various businesses and stakeholders who can assist during a disaster such as this one. The benefit concert aimed at raising funds to alleviate the catastrophic situation that befell KZN citizens is yet another opportunity for the SABC to positively impact our communities through our mandate, to ensure that vulnerable citizens are supported.”
NAC chairperson Princess Dlamini said: “As an organisation, it is normal that our contribution to the two affected provinces [KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape] could be made possible through bringing together the various arts industry organisations, artists, public and private sector to create this magical musical line-up. We are sincerely grateful to all organisations and individuals who are continuing to respond positively to our invitation to participate in this fundraising concert."
Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni said about its participation: “Throughout history musicians have been the voice of those in need, and in South Africa today there is no greater need than that of those affected by the catastrophic floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.”
Gearhouse chairperson Nkosinathi Biko said: “Gearhouse is pleased to be part of this important initiative, aimed at bringing much-needed relief to our fellow citizens who are victims of the recent floods in KZN and parts of the Eastern Cape. As with liberation, it is when all of us put our shoulder to the wheel that we shall be triumphant over our adversaries."
Sithole said that 20% of the funds raised would be earmarked to assist the artist community that was also affected by the floods.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.