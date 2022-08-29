Makubalo said the classical performance was staged under the Hope and Restoration theme to remember victims of gender-based violence like Tshegofatso Pule, who was killed in June 2020.
Orchestra plays in protest against GBV
Tshegofatso Pule and other victims remembered at Mofolo Art Centre
Image: PATIENCE BAMBALELE
Gorgeous sounds of viola and violins complemented by cellos brought life to the old Mofolo Art Centre in Soweto during the Thuthukani Orchestra Hope and Restoration Concert that took place on Sunday afternoon.
They are the kinds of sounds that you get to hear in places like the Linder Auditorium and Wits Great Hall.
Young and old came to enjoy the beautiful sounds of classical music at an affordable charge.
As soon as the orchestra, led by conductor Bafana Mthembu, took to the stage, it entertained music lovers with pieces like Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto Allegro, Adagio Clarinet Concerto, Jesus Joy, Barbarella, Cavaleria, and closed the show with Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens song Melodi.
The audience applauded after every piece was performed.
Thuthukani Conservatoire’s Classical School, which operates as a non-profit organisation, has been training young and old in classical music for 30 years. It operates from the Mofolo Art Centre.
According to performer, founder and teacher Lindi Makubalo, through classical music lessons they manage to keep youth away from wrongdoings and focus on studies and music.
