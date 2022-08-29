Paul Mashatile says ANC is taking steps to meet tough challenge, the next general elections

He urged the newly elected North West leadership under chair Nono Maloyi to immediately hit the ground in the province.
“As we prepare for the elections, ANC branches and leaders must be visible on the ground. They must be at the forefront of the daily struggles by communities. We must not only visit our communities during elections. Neither should we seek to resolve problems of the people at the time of elections,” Mashatile said.
“We must maintain a permanent presence in and among communities. Our organisation must be the first point of call when communities are experiencing difficulties. This is a challenge I am putting on the shoulders of the newly elected leadership. Make sure our movement is visible on the ground all the time attending to people’s problems.”
The party also has to send a strong message to millions of destitute South Africans that their cries are not falling on deaf ears, Mashatile said.
The country is grappling with heightened levels of poverty and high unemployment figures. The cost of living has increased with food and fuel prices skyrocketing. Some of the challenges can be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war. South Africans are, however, losing hope and running out of patience with the current government administration, Mashatile said.
“They are calling for urgent and more direct and bold action. They are looking to the ANC to provide decisive leadership during this difficult period,” he said.
“The message emanating from this conference, therefore, is that we have heard you. We will act with the required assertiveness and urgency. We will be more deliberate in tackling the problems of the rising cost of living, the energy crisis, crime and lawlessness, gender-based violence, as well as high unemployment, poverty and inequality. Part of dealing with these problems requires that we build a capable, ethical and developmental state.”
Mashatile was addressing a leadership collective said to be warming up to the idea of him deputising President Cyril Ramaphosa after the ANC's December conference.
Paul Mashatile says ANC is taking steps to meet tough challenge, the next general elections
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
