SABC1 is set to launch a brand new drama series titled Good Men.
The series will start on Sunday September 4 at 8pm.
The drama series stars well-known actors such as Entle Mbali Mlotshwa, Thabo Malema, Dumisani Mbebe, Pallance Dladla, Marcus Mabusela, Zikhona Sodlaka, Sparky Xulu, Cedric Fourie, Lebogang Motaung, and Lihle Ngubo.
According to the SABC1 production team, Good Men is about two men (Zola and Jama) from different backgrounds, who come into direct opposition and a stark contrast from Fourways to Cosmo City to the courts.
“Zola [played by Tabile Tau], a 17-year-old and a math genius with a temper is accused of murder in his matric year. On the other side is a brilliant ruthless, materialistic criminal lawyer Jama, whose life takes a drastic turn when he must take on a pro-bono case. The lawyer is played by Pallance Dladla.
“An integral piece of the puzzle in the story is Gugu Mbuyaze, a young girl with a potentially bright future and a big heart. Gugu connected to Zola, a light force in his life, but also a sign of how society keeps turning a blind eye. Gugu and Zola's whirlwind romance is cut short by death, and a trial takes place to uncover hidden truths and expose the killer.
“Viewers will experience the cross-section of real life, from elite to underclass. Both men meet at a threatening point in their lives, each desperately wanting to save themselves.”
Good Men promises explosive clash of egos and ruthlessness
Sunday evenings new drama starts on September 4
