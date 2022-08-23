×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Nobulali Dangazele turns book into play to better pupils' understanding

My Children! My Africa! part of Soweto Theatre Schools Setworks Festival

23 August 2022 - 07:23

TV actor-turned-academic Nobulali Dangazele has taken Athol Fugard's book My Children! My Africa! to theatre in a bid to help pupils have a better understanding of the book, which is now being prescribed for schools.

Dangazele, who obtained a Doctor of Philosophy through the University of Warwick in the UK, has turned the book into a play which is featured at this year’s Soweto Theatre Schools Setworks Festival that is on until Saturday. My Children! My Africa! is part of the setworks prescribed in the 2022 curriculum by the Gauteng department of education...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...