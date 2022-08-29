×

South Africa

Court orders probe of R460k payment into 'ghost account'

Stamp used in writ was fraudulent, says chief registrar

29 August 2022 - 10:15
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

The court order behind the payment of R460,000 into a ghost account by a former acting CEO of a state agency in Limpopo is fake.

The chief registrar at the Pretoria high court has written to provincial police to investigate a case of fraud in this regard...

