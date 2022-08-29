Court orders probe of R460k payment into 'ghost account'
Stamp used in writ was fraudulent, says chief registrar
The court order behind the payment of R460,000 into a ghost account by a former acting CEO of a state agency in Limpopo is fake.
The chief registrar at the Pretoria high court has written to provincial police to investigate a case of fraud in this regard...
Court orders probe of R460k payment into 'ghost account'
Stamp used in writ was fraudulent, says chief registrar
The court order behind the payment of R460,000 into a ghost account by a former acting CEO of a state agency in Limpopo is fake.
The chief registrar at the Pretoria high court has written to provincial police to investigate a case of fraud in this regard...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos