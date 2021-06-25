The groove that soothed SA's creative soul

The 1990s music scene was a marvel

The fresh scent of freedom still hung in the air. The echoes of the guttural Imilonji KaNtu Choral Society singing uMandela usilethel’ubungcono (Mandela has made things easy) still reverberated in many corners of the land.



The new national anthem was a tongue twister, especially the Afrikaans part (it still is for many others), as the national reconciliation and unity project got off the ground. The days of Mandela magic and the neon bright rainbow nation colours in all its glory dazzled the world. ..