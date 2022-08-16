Marikana: 10 years on | 'Mambush death changed our lives in a bad way'
Marikana widow hopes kids won't work in mines
The widow of Mgcineni “Mambush” Noki has had to work extra shifts and sell Tupperware to ensure she makes enough money to take care of her children after the tragic loss of their breadwinner.
Mathapelo Lekoetje, 40, said life without him has become financially unbearable...
Marikana: 10 years on | 'Mambush death changed our lives in a bad way'
Marikana widow hopes kids won't work in mines
The widow of Mgcineni “Mambush” Noki has had to work extra shifts and sell Tupperware to ensure she makes enough money to take care of her children after the tragic loss of their breadwinner.
Mathapelo Lekoetje, 40, said life without him has become financially unbearable...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos