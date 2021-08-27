Hooray for the naughty forties!
Join the Sowetan Women’s Club as we celebrate forty fabulous years of female strength, resilience, and beauty by giving you the opportunity to connect with some of South Africa’s most-admired women.
To share the anniversary love, we want you - our valued reader - to help Sowetan reward your three favourite influencers with R8 000 each to fuel their ambitions and the reader with most votes will walk away with R 2 000.
Vote for the women who inspire you as trend-setters in Beauty & Fashion, Arts & Culture, and Media & Entertainment and you’ll stand a chance to join them – and us! – at an exclusive, limited-seat lunch.
At this very special live-streamed event, you’ll also get inspiration from some of South Africa’s most brilliant and iconic women. If you can’t be there in person, you can still experience the magic from the comfort of your home.
So put on your face beat and throw on some drip to be part of this exciting celebration.
Date: 18th September 2021
Time: 12h30
Click here to register for your online viewing ticket.
Fashion and Beauty
This award will go to an influencer who has exhibited creativity, hard work and originality in the field of fashion and beauty - someone who combines flair and style with entrepreneurial savvy.
Siyamthanda Ndube a former local womens’ glossy print magazine Fashion Editor, who’s magazine footprints stem as far back as 2010 starting at Cleo Magazine, then Glamour & GQ, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Woman & Home Magazine, Real Magazine and finally ending her print media journey at legacy brand True Love Magazine, serves up tips, tricks, style hacks and ensembles to look, live and play in, with her weekly perfectly curated content on various social media platforms.
TV/Radio and social media personality, brand ambassador, and award-winning beauty and fashion stylist Tshiamo Kgosi Modisane is no stranger to the spotlight. With over 10 years in the entertainment and magazine industries, branching over True Love, Move and Drum Magazines as well as the Citizen newspaper as fashion, beauty and lifestyle writer; as well as cameo appearances on local drama telenovela The River; this Feather Award 2019 recipient has made a name for herself among the social media streets. She is also the host and producer of podcast, The Transcript on Your Media SA and beauty editor of Bloss Africa Mag.
Media and Entertainment
This category is for personalities in the field of media and entertainment who utilize social media to educate, inspire, entertain, and influence.
Olwethu Leshabane is a media entrepreneur, wife, mom of 3 boys and doula. Olwethu is a speaker, MC, TV presenter, blogger, podcaster and social media content creator and strategic creative producer. Olwethu is also a maternal health and women advancement advocate and the founder of Art of Superwoman (AoS). At its core, AoS is a content development and distribution multimedia platform which sets out to educate, inspire, entertain and influence its audience (predominantly women and mothers) to make sound and wholesome parenting, career, wellness, financial, and lifestyle choices. AoS is also a marketing platform and online retail channel (marketplace) for various women-owned brands.
Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, better known as Nirvana Nokwe, is a performance artist of varied disciplines. 24-year-old Nirvana is a trained singer, songwriter, producer, filmmaker, and actress. While she is Johannesburg born, she identifies more with her years in KwaMashu and Lamtonville, eThekwini. Her family is rooted in the arts, making it possible for Nirvana to have participated in the entertainment industry at 4-years-old as a professional. Since her start in the industry, Nirvana contributed to music for advertisements, in addition to background music for films, and has participated in voice over work. Nirvana’s vocal contributions can be found in productions alongside South African musicians like the late great Hugh Masekela, Shaluza Max, and Busi Mhlongo. As a solo artist, she began her career on SoundCloud with the release of The Travel Playlist. In addition to singing and writing her music, she also produces most of her music, a legacy of her time at the Academy of Sound Engineering.
Michelle Mosalakae is a South African Theatre, Film and Television actress. Mosalakae moved to Grahamstown in 2013 where she attended Rhodes University and continued to further her studies in Drama. She obtained her Honours in Dramatic Arts (specialising in Acting, Directing and Applied Theatre) with Cum Laude in 2016. While at Rhodes Mosalakae was extremely active in the Drama department, writing and staging various original plays.In 2017 she moved to Johannesburg to officially begin working towards making her creative and artistic dreams come true. Initially, she had enrolled to Wits to further her studies by doing her Masters in Drama. After a week of classes she received a call to star in her first production in the industry. As result, Michelle has gone to play a number of significant characters on shows such as Isibaya and the Queen. The success of her role on Isibaya, got her nominated for a Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Award for Best Rising Star.
Arts and Culture
From sharp cultural influencers to passionate creatives – movers and shakers in the field of arts and culture must be both creators and game changers.
Kwena Baloyi is a trailblazer and cultural ambassador whose her skills, experience, and knowledge to represent the voices of marginalised communities. She aims to reshape narratives with brands to shift perspectives that generally precede Africa and ultimately make an impact to uplift the continent to greater heights. She prides herself on building long-lasting and authentic relationships with her audience, brands and organisations, by initiating honest and thought-provoking conversations. Kwena has worked with several national and international brands and believes that the bravest brands are those that are not afraid to deliver impactful results. As such, she only aligns herself with organizations and individuals that are driven by the purpose to serve. Her work with organizations like FixHouse, FixBrunch, FixKonversations, Areyegaelenna Experiences and Berekisanang Agency, attest to this passion.
Twenty-six year old, Mthatha born, ex celebrity make up artist and now celebrity chef and business woman, Neo Nontso is the owner of Dine With Neo which has close to 300k followers. She has recently launched her own Spice range called DWN herbs and spices & her very own Dark kitchen on Uber Eats. Neo Nontso has also partnered with Flying Fish as the head chef of Flying Dish kitchens based in Johannesburg.
Yaya Mavundla is an award winning transgender activist, Layers of a Black Transgender Woman exhibition curator, Reality Star on Mzansi Magic’s Becoming, a board member at Wits RHI. She is the first transgender woman in Africa to wear the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress photographed at Constitution Hill .