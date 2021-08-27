Hooray for the naughty forties!

Join the Sowetan Women’s Club as we celebrate forty fabulous years of female strength, resilience, and beauty by giving you the opportunity to connect with some of South Africa’s most-admired women.

To share the anniversary love, we want you - our valued reader - to help Sowetan reward your three favourite influencers with R8 000 each to fuel their ambitions and the reader with most votes will walk away with R 2 000.

Vote for the women who inspire you as trend-setters in Beauty & Fashion, Arts & Culture, and Media & Entertainment and you’ll stand a chance to join them – and us! – at an exclusive, limited-seat lunch.

At this very special live-streamed event, you’ll also get inspiration from some of South Africa’s most brilliant and iconic women. If you can’t be there in person, you can still experience the magic from the comfort of your home.

So put on your face beat and throw on some drip to be part of this exciting celebration.

Date: 18th September 2021

Time: 12h30

Click here to register for your online viewing ticket.