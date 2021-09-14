Effort to help women to discover their style leads to Omila Gqoboka becoming influencer

Fashion influencer Omila Gqoboka’s life took a young detour from the corporate world of economics to the fashion world of helping women discover their personal style and add extra flair to their wardrobe.

Born and raised in Eastern Cape, the wife to Blue Bulls and Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka is staunch on her stance of image consulting and teaching her followers how to style their everyday wardrobe pieces in multiple ways.

Possessing an economics background while practising in the field for five years, Gqoboka‘s life-changing moment was after having her firstborn child when she yarned to carve a new path into the styling world.

“I started a company called Royal Couture Fashion House in 2018 which focused on personal styling, personal shopping and assisting a cover shoot for Bloss Magazine. I was also their fashion editor for their weekly blog post for close to a year. So that’s Omila in a nutshell,” Gqoboka explained.

“Outside of that, I am a mom, a wife and most importantly a child of God which is one of the things that define who I am!”

The proud mother of two who doesn’t entirely believe she is a bona fide influencer as it all happened by chance.