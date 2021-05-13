Chosen 100 to participate in an incubator programme
Thumbs up to TikTok content creators
TikTok content creators might have received a cold shoulder from the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), but they are getting big thumbs up from the leading short-form video platform.
In a first for TikTok South Africa, the inaugural Rising Voices class of 2021 has been announced featuring 100 black creators...
