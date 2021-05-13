Entertainment

Chosen 100 to participate in an incubator programme

Thumbs up to TikTok content creators

13 May 2021 - 10:21

TikTok content creators might have received a cold shoulder from the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), but they are getting big thumbs up from the leading short-form video platform.

In a first for TikTok South Africa, the inaugural Rising Voices class of 2021 has been announced featuring 100 black creators...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X