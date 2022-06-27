Community builder Vikwane heals by helping others

Tough upbringing moulded him to be selfless hero

While the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards are all about the glitz and glam, the awards also seek to honour those who do good in society under the Enriching Lives category.



This year, it was 26-year-old Amantle Vikwane who bagged the award for the multiple uplifting projects that he has established from the age of 17 in North West. ..