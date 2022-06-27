Community builder Vikwane heals by helping others
Tough upbringing moulded him to be selfless hero
While the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards are all about the glitz and glam, the awards also seek to honour those who do good in society under the Enriching Lives category.
This year, it was 26-year-old Amantle Vikwane who bagged the award for the multiple uplifting projects that he has established from the age of 17 in North West. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.