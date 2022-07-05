Award validation for all-female Asinamali cast
Play earns standing ovation at National Arts Festival
It's thrills and spills for the first all-female cast to stage Asinamali (We don't have money) who won an award at the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.
The six women, from Potchefstroom, North West, walked away with a Silver Standard Bank Ovation Award this past weekend as the festival closed...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.