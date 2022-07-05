Award validation for all-female Asinamali cast

Play earns standing ovation at National Arts Festival

It's thrills and spills for the first all-female cast to stage Asinamali (We don't have money) who won an award at the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.



The six women, from Potchefstroom, North West, walked away with a Silver Standard Bank Ovation Award this past weekend as the festival closed...