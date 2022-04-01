Siblings rivalry eclipses mom's burial in theatre production

Diaparo Tsa Mama poignant, hilarious at the same time

Watching siblings in rivalry is always fascinating. But an all-girl sibling rivalry adds a cherry on top. It is over-exaggerated, petty and punctuated with impoliteness and a lot of drama.



This is the mood you get when watching Rorisang Motuba’s theatre play Diaparo Tsa Mama (my mother's clothes)...