South Africa

Youth must take charge of their destiny – Reuel Khoza

Legendary June 16 photographer Nzima remembered

17 June 2022 - 09:13

Businessman and president of the Institute of Directors SA Dr Reuel Khoza tore into the state of the country at the Sam Nzima Memorial Lecture, where he urged youth to take charge.

Khoza took a swipe at the ruling party and criticised it for lack of accountability, corruption, unemployment, inequality and poverty. ..

