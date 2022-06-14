Khanyi Mbau set to be the first African female to be roasted by Comedy Central

Get ready for the roast of Khanyi Mbau as the original queen of bling is set to be melted in high temperature all in the name of comedy.

The popular actor and television personality is set to become the first African woman to become the subject of Comedy Central Roast.

The global phenomenon has in the past put local acts Kenny Kunene, Somizi Mhlongo and AKA under the heat.

“Who else but me? The first African female to be roasted by Comedy Central was only ever going to be me, even your favs could never,” Mbau said.

"You’ve said what you said, now say it to my face."