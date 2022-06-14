Khanyi Mbau set to be the first African female to be roasted by Comedy Central
'You’ve said what you said, now say it to my face'
Get ready for the roast of Khanyi Mbau as the original queen of bling is set to be melted in high temperature all in the name of comedy.
The popular actor and television personality is set to become the first African woman to become the subject of Comedy Central Roast.
The global phenomenon has in the past put local acts Kenny Kunene, Somizi Mhlongo and AKA under the heat.
“Who else but me? The first African female to be roasted by Comedy Central was only ever going to be me, even your favs could never,” Mbau said.
"You’ve said what you said, now say it to my face."
The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau is set to be recorded next month and premiere in August. This will mark the return of the popular format since the pandemic started over two years ago. The panel of celebrity guests set to roast Mbau will be announced later this week.
“We're excited to bring the laughs to Mzansi with our partners, Showmax for The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau. After two years of the pandemic, we’re ready to feel the roasts and laugh in person and as such we’re committed to bringing the best in comic relief to African audiences,” said Dillon Khan, vice president of Comedy Central Africa.
Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax, added: “Khanyi Mbau steamed up Showmax screens this year as Zandile in The Wife season 2, which broke records and topped Twitter. Things haven’t turned out well for anyone who’s messed with Zandile and the Zulu brothers’ family so far, so good luck to anyone brave enough to try roast her.”
