Jennifer Hudson bags Tony award to add to her Emmy, Grammy, Oscar gongs

American singer and actor Jennifer Hudson achieved a huge feat at the 75th annual Tony Awards held in New York in the early hours of Monday morning local time.

Hudson, 40, has secured an EGOT, which is the achievement of having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The American Idol alumni joins an elite crop of 17 artists who have achieved the same honour including Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend.

Hudson received her Tony win for producing A Strange Loop.

While all eyes were on Hudson, the fashion in celebration of Broadway’s biggest night measured up.

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Pamella Roland gown that she paired with black pumps. The off-the-shoulder gown was simple and elegant.

Ariana DeBose

Fresh off her Oscar win, the West Side Story star was the host of the night. She donned a sequined midriff-baring Boss number, with a high slit, which oozed total sex appeal.