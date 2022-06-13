×

Fashion & Beauty

Jennifer Hudson bags Tony award to add to her Emmy, Grammy, Oscar gongs

Actor looks simple and elegant at event

13 June 2022 - 15:03
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Jennifer Hudson at the 75th annual Tony Awards last night.
Jennifer Hudson at the 75th annual Tony Awards last night.
Image: Getty Images

American singer and actor Jennifer Hudson achieved a huge feat at the 75th annual Tony Awards held in New York in the early hours of Monday morning local time.

Hudson, 40, has secured an EGOT, which is the achievement of having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The American Idol alumni joins an elite crop of 17 artists who have achieved the same honour including Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend.

Hudson received her Tony win for producing A Strange Loop.

While all eyes were on Hudson, the fashion in celebration of Broadway’s biggest night measured up.

Jennifer Hudson 

Hudson looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Pamella Roland gown that she paired with black pumps. The off-the-shoulder gown was simple and elegant. 

Ariana DeBose

Fresh off her Oscar win, the West Side Story star was the host of the night. She donned a sequined midriff-baring Boss number, with a high slit, which oozed total sex appeal.

Cynthia Erivo

The actor was angelic in a white hooded Giambattista Valli couture with a dramatic cape.

Image: Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The Orange is the New Black actor brought a pop of colour in a purple Viktor Luna dress.

Jesse Williams

The former Grey's Anatomy actor, who was a nominee for his Broadway debut in Take Me Out, looked dapper in a black Thom Brown tuxedo with suspenders.

Image: Getty Images

Uzo Aduba

The In Treatment star shimmered in a gold metallic Cong Tri column dress with pleated details.

Image: Getty Images

Billy Porter 

The Pose actor renowned for his over-the-top style didn't disappoint. He rocked a double-breasted silver metallic suit.

Image: Getty Images

Ruth Negga

The Iris leading lady looked sexy, yet elegant, in a halter Armani Privé  sequined gown styled with Tiffany & Co jewels.

Image: Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

The Hollywood actor was white hot in a loose-fitted suit by Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh.

Image: Getty

