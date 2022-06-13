Jennifer Hudson bags Tony award to add to her Emmy, Grammy, Oscar gongs
Actor looks simple and elegant at event
American singer and actor Jennifer Hudson achieved a huge feat at the 75th annual Tony Awards held in New York in the early hours of Monday morning local time.
Hudson, 40, has secured an EGOT, which is the achievement of having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The American Idol alumni joins an elite crop of 17 artists who have achieved the same honour including Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend.
Hudson received her Tony win for producing A Strange Loop.
While all eyes were on Hudson, the fashion in celebration of Broadway’s biggest night measured up.
Jennifer Hudson
Hudson looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Pamella Roland gown that she paired with black pumps. The off-the-shoulder gown was simple and elegant.
Ariana DeBose
Fresh off her Oscar win, the West Side Story star was the host of the night. She donned a sequined midriff-baring Boss number, with a high slit, which oozed total sex appeal.
Cynthia Erivo
The actor was angelic in a white hooded Giambattista Valli couture with a dramatic cape.
Danielle Brooks
The Orange is the New Black actor brought a pop of colour in a purple Viktor Luna dress.
Jesse Williams
The former Grey's Anatomy actor, who was a nominee for his Broadway debut in Take Me Out, looked dapper in a black Thom Brown tuxedo with suspenders.
Uzo Aduba
The In Treatment star shimmered in a gold metallic Cong Tri column dress with pleated details.
Billy Porter
The Pose actor renowned for his over-the-top style didn't disappoint. He rocked a double-breasted silver metallic suit.
Ruth Negga
The Iris leading lady looked sexy, yet elegant, in a halter Armani Privé sequined gown styled with Tiffany & Co jewels.
Jeremy Pope
The Hollywood actor was white hot in a loose-fitted suit by Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.