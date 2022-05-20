Dance pair responds to lockdown isolation with emotional production
'It's all about longing for creative space and freedom'
Award-winning contemporary dance duo Fana Tshabalala and Thulani Chauke critically interrogate personal and social issues in their latest collaboration Reflection and Reflex.
The piece opened on Tuesday at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg. It will run until Sunday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.