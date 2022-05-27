Gail Mabalane steps out of comfort zone with role in thriller
Actress taps into Kimberley roots for Afrikaans movie
TV and film actress Gail Mabalane has earned her stripes appearing in different shows in the past 10 years such as Rockville, Generations, The Road, Greed and Desire and Blood and Water, but local thriller film Indemnity is a big career boost for her.
Indemnity is now showing at local cinemas nationwide. It premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada last year and it received rave reviews from film critics. Its local premiere was at the 10th annual KykNET Silwerskermfees in March...
