Gail Mabalane and Hlomla Dandala to star in a dynamic thriller film

By Masego Seemela - 30 July 2021 - 10:18
Actress Gail Mabalane is set to star in South African thriller movie, Indemnity.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Actors Gail Mabalane and Hlomla Dandala are set to raise the South African flag high on the international acting scene with their dynamic roles in the local thriller movie, Indemnity.  

The film will premiere on August 11 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Toronto at a physical and virtual screening.

Having been in the works for a few years, the film sees Mabalane and Dandala acting alongside a stellar cast that includes Jarrid Geduld, Andre Jacobs, Louw Venter, Nicole Fortuin and Abou Adams.

Filled with excitement, Mabalane shared the good news on her Instagram where she wrote about how proud she is to be a part of another “epic” Gambit Films production.

With the belief that “God’s timing is always perfect”, the wife of Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane is playing a powerhouse detective who aims to solve a case of an ex-Cape Town fireman who’s on the run after being falsely accused of killing his wife.   

Dandala will be playing the role of a chief fireman who attempts to find out whether the ex-fire man was indeed involved in his wife's death.

Here is the trailer to the jaw-dropping thriller : 

