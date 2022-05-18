Makhadzi escapes shooting by robbers

Armed men 'grab cellphone' from terrified muso's hand

Music star Makhazi believes she was being targeted when two gunmen robbed her before shooting at her outside a venue where she was billed to perform on Saturday night.



Makhazi, who was scheduled to perform at Ga-Rankuwa Shisanyama in Tshwane, was standing outside her car when two men armed with a gun approached her. According to co-owner of Open Mic Records, Lionel Jamela, the two men pointed a gun at her and took her cellphone...