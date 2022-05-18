Ukhozi suspends 'Sgqemeza', two producers after internal investigation

Ukhozi FM has suspended three members of the Vuka Africa Breakfast Show team after an internal investigation.

Among the people unscheduled by the station are Sipho “Sgqemeza” Mbatha and two producers of the show.

The station has not revealed how long the three will be away. According to the station, Nonhlanhla "Mroza" Buthelezi will be joined by Siya Mhlongo who will be standing in for Mbatha to co-host the show.

In a statement released by SABC communications department, Ukhozi FM said: “The management regrets to inform the station’s listeners that three members of the breakfast show team have been unscheduled following an internal investigation. These members are the host and two producers of the show.”

“Management will not discuss this matter further as it an employer-employee relationship governed by the Corporation’s policies. Management has put measures in place to ensure continuity of the show,” the statement concluded.

Ukhozi FM’s Breakfast show airs weekdays between 6am and 9am.