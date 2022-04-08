Juluka song Impi gets hip-hop remix to highlight issues of today

Hip-hop group Black All has released a remake of world hit Impi by the late Johnny Clegg and Juluka.

The remix, which is called Amabhubesi (Lions), featuring Juluka, has a hip-hop feel and was dropped on streaming platforms and social media on March 31. It will be released officially to all digital stores on April 30.

The original song was released in 1981 and became a global hit. Forty years later, the song still mesmerises music lovers.

Black All – made up of Bonginkosi Masuku, 33, and Siyabonga Maphumulo, 35, – came up with the idea of the song seven years ago when Clegg was still alive.

Due to legalities involved in copyrights and their own challenges, the release of the song was delayed.

According to a contract agreement between the two parties that Sowetan has seen, Clegg signed on the dotted line in 2014, giving them the right to sample his song.

Black All defines Amabhubesi as a story of pride, strength and fearlessness.