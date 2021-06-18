#Sowetan40xNetflix | 1980s a decade rich with talent that re-shaped our world

From hit music on the dance floor to sports field, SA stars shone bright

The 1980s were a golden age of SA pop and an exciting era in sport, TV shows, radio, fashion, theatre and other cultural spaces. In athletics it was the era of three sensational runners who shared the same name – Matthews "Loop En Val" Motshwarateu, Matthews Temane, fondly known as the "Hammanskraal Express", and Matthews Batswadi, the first black athlete to receive Springbok colours.



Bruce Fordyce ruled the Everest of long-distance running, the Comrades Marathon. But the darling of township folks was Zola Budd, the unassuming but fleet-footed teenager from Bloemfontein who preferred to run without shoes. She lent her name to the then sleek and trendy minibus Toyota Hiace taxi that inspired a Brenda Fassie evergreen hit of the same name. ..