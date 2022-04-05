Is there nothing Nay Maps can't do?

The star, real name Nkosinathi Maphalala, launched his music career at an intimate listening session on the eve of his 31st birthday. His upcoming single will be released next month before a full album

After endless music covers and teasers on social media platforms, Nay Maps has finally added musician to his growing list of accomplishments.



