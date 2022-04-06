Cassper appreciates the discipline of prepping for boxing match
Hip hop star Cassper Nyovest has lost 18kg in 12 weeks to prepare for his boxing fight against actor and fellow musician Anga "Naakmusiq" Makubalo to be held in Sun City on Saturday.
In an interview with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Tuesday, the musician whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, said he is down to the last stretch and has 4kg to lose to make 95kg, his goal weight for the fight.
Cassper said he is confident that he will win.
“Have you seen me box? I'm an animal... I don't think there is a celebrity that can be beat me,” he said.
Cassper said he has had many lessons particularly with weight loss during his boxing camp, which includes seven coaches who are equipped with various skills from nutrition to exercise.
“I learned a lot about food, nutrition, training and the science, and supplements. For instance this week I am losing weight by drinking water and not training, I didn’t know you could do that...I am 4 kilos overweight, I was six kilos overweight two days ago. These guys [trainers] know the science.”
He said he has had to give up his favourite foods and alcohol in order to lose weight for the fight.
“I’ve had to give up everything I love. I love alcohol... it’s been difficult to stay off it. I don’t drink any type of juice, I love sushi and haven’t had it in three months.”
Cassper said he is planning on turning celebrity boxing into a big business and feels that the sport has taken a knock in popularity over the past few years.
“I’m trying to turn this into a very big business and I am trying to help boxing generally in SA. To do this I have to excite the people and I have to knock him [Naakmusiq] out,” said Cassper.
“All these guys [Baby Jake Matlala, Dingaan Thobela] had big names. Now we have more than six world champions in SA and we don’t even know about them,” he said.
But he said he wants to stay humble and give flowers to people who laid the foundation of the sport.
“I try to be humble about it because I’m not a pioneer. In music I can talk my smack cos no one can talk to me except Black Coffee. But with boxing this is my second fight and I just happen to have a big name... there are people who have been putting in the work.”
Cassper said there are similarities between preparing for a game and an album release.
“This is similar to making an album and getting in studio and finally having to release it. And trust that you put in the work.”
The rapper said he is aware he has boxing purists who are criticising his venture into boxing but is used to it.
“I have been talking wild for the past three months and I know that a lot of people are betting on me to lose and I can’t wait to shut their mouths.”
