Cassper appreciates the discipline of prepping for boxing match

Hip hop star Cassper Nyovest has lost 18kg in 12 weeks to prepare for his boxing fight against actor and fellow musician Anga "Naakmusiq" Makubalo to be held in Sun City on Saturday.

In an interview with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Tuesday, the musician whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, said he is down to the last stretch and has 4kg to lose to make 95kg, his goal weight for the fight.

Cassper said he is confident that he will win.

“Have you seen me box? I'm an animal... I don't think there is a celebrity that can be beat me,” he said.

Cassper said he has had many lessons particularly with weight loss during his boxing camp, which includes seven coaches who are equipped with various skills from nutrition to exercise.

“I learned a lot about food, nutrition, training and the science, and supplements. For instance this week I am losing weight by drinking water and not training, I didn’t know you could do that...I am 4 kilos overweight, I was six kilos overweight two days ago. These guys [trainers] know the science.”

He said he has had to give up his favourite foods and alcohol in order to lose weight for the fight.

“I’ve had to give up everything I love. I love alcohol... it’s been difficult to stay off it. I don’t drink any type of juice, I love sushi and haven’t had it in three months.”