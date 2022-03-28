Motsweding celebrates 60 years with big changes

Legendary award-winning radio broadcaster Douglas “D Mos” Mosadi is returning to Motsweding FM.

Mosadi, who left the station a few years ago to join You FM , has returned where his broadcasting career began.

The experienced radio presenter returns to host Motsweding’s breakfast show from 6am to 9am Monday to Friday.

Mosadi, who worked for the station for 17 years, will take on the new show on April 1.

In hosting the show, Mosadi will be joined by Stella Sebalo as a co-host and Essence Maumakwe as content producer.

Well-rounded broadcaster Mokopi Molebatsi will do 9am to 12pm on weekdays while Amon Mokoena is set to host the 12pm to 3pm slot.

One of the seasoned broadcasters at Motsweding FM Lindiwe Modise, famously known as Mama Lindi, will continue to host 2am to 5am slot weekdays. The programme focuses on developmental and is inspirational in nature.

Lebo Mokgatlha has been moved to the 8pm to midnight slot to add maturity and calmness to the slot, the traits she is well-known for.

Author and well-respected broadcaster Alphy K will take over the weekend sports slot from 3pm to 6pm.

In celebrating 60 years of broadcasting excellence the station believes that changes introduced in the line-up will grow listenership, which is currently sitting at 3-millione.

Mamontha Motaung, business manager of both Motsweding and Lesedi FM, said: “These changes reaffirm Motsweding FM as a custodian of the language and culture of Setswana. This developmental approach to content production aims to increase audience and most importantly revenue for the station. The station strategy prides itself on creative excellence and respect.”

Lesedi FM has joined other stations in announcing its new line-up in trying to turn up things and growing listenership and revenue.

The morning drive show has been renamed Thakgoha Morning Drive and will be hosted by Seipati “Twasa” Seoke and Nyakallo “Ba2cada” Leine from Monday to Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, Seoke will be joined by Rorisang Thandekiso, who is expected to bring the millennials’ global mindset with her.

Leine will also do the weekend show, Tse Ratwang, from 9am to 12. The station’s oldest show, Mathemalodi, is now known as Itlhabolle and will be presented by Tholoana Moletsane and Mannehileng Letuka between 9am and 12.

Legend of the airwaves, Thuso Motaung, will present Jwale Ke Nako from 12.30pm to 3pm and will be joined by Kagiso Sebudi as a producer.

While the afternoon drive team stays put, the show is changing its name to Rea Thella Afternoon Drive Show to reflect the programme’s intention to outsmart the competitors.

Phakisi Mokoena rejoins the station to co-host Re Mmoho from Monday to Wednesday between 8pm and midnight with Ntsoaki Motloung.

Dr Lehlohonolo Motake will do the weekend midnight show, Dia Roropa, Saturdays to Sundays from midnight to 2am.

Motaung said: “Lesedi FM’s ultimate purpose is to be present everywhere at any time to everyone. Its plan is to be a hybrid brand in the digital age that thrives to be consumer-centric with compelling offerings, on-air, online and easily accessible through untapped channels.”