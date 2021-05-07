Sibongile Mtyali named managing director for Kaya 959

Sibongile Mtyali has landed a job as a managing director of Kaya FM.

Mtyali is taking over the position formerly held by Greg Maloka for years. Maloka resigned in December following a string of sexual misconduct allegations that were level against him by four female colleagues.

Mtyali who boasts 27 years experience in radio management takes on the new position from June 1. She has previously worked for stations such as Metro FM, Radio 2000, Motsweding FM and also acted as a station manager at Thobela FM.

Mtyali said about her appointment: “I am honored to be joining the Kaya 959 family as the Managing Director, my appreciation goes to the Board of Directors, management, staff and all Kaya 959 listeners. I look forward to adding value in driving the growth of our market share and financial sustainability. My focus will also be on the Kaya 959 values and its culture as strong pillars of our growth strategy."

Under her stewardship, Metro FM Music awards were a resounding success. She joins Kaya FM armed with a Leadership Development Programme qualification from GIBS and Wits Management Development Programme certificate.