Presenters told to reapply for their jobs

Panic sets in as axe swings at Lesedi FM

18 February 2021 - 08:52

Panic and anxiety has set in at Sotho radio station, Lesedi FM, where the SABC retrenchment process is in full swing with some big names and long-serving broadcasters said to be facing the axe. 

Sowetan has learnt from three independent sources that employees at the station in Bloemfontein, Free State, who have been made to reapply for their jobs in line with the new organisational structure, are in a panic...

