Veteran musos unite for Masekela's Thuma Mina remix
Vusi Mahlasela, Abigail Kubeka, Thandiswa Mazwai, Zolani Mahola and J'Something have teamed up to add their vocals to a remake of Hugh Masekela’s anthem Thuma Mina.
Produced by Grammy winner JB Arthur and arranged by Zwai Bala, Thuma Mina – The People’s Version, drops today...
