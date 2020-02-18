Abigail Kubeka calls on musicians to join her in fight against abuse

Veteran actress and singer Abigail Kubeka is standing against gender-based violence with an event in Soweto on Tuesday.

The actress will host community members at her home in Orlando West - and is inviting musicians from across the country to join her.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the veteran star said she was grateful to former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for inviting her to be part of the Stop Violence campaign after an incident at the hands of a taxi driver last year.