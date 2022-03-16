Men finally air their concerns at conference

The event, which was supported by the uMlalazi local municipality attracted both young and old men who discussed their challenges and how to raise the boy child

The long-awaited Men’s Conference that has been the talk of the town for the past four years finally happened at Aloe Lifestyle Hotel in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.



The first Men’s Conference was hosted by The Wife star Mondli Makhoba withother well-known people from different fields on Saturday...