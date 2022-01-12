MaKhumalo looking for her chance to shine as new member of RHOD

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku , who is part of the new season of The Real Housewives of Durban, has promised viewers a gaze into her personal life and an understanding of what makes her tick.

Mseleku, the third wife of famous polygamist Musa Mseleku, will appear in the second season of the reality TV show that starts on Showmax on January 20. The darling of Mzansi will join Londie London, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco, Ayanda Ncwane, Jojo Robinson, Kgomotso Ndungane, Annie Ludick, Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo and Mabusi Seme.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, the soft-spoken MaKhumalo, who was born in Port Shepstone in the south coast of KZN, defines herself as an energetic, hardworking and very opinionated woman.

The businesswoman and presenter at Vuma FM has promised TV viewers an exciting show packed with a bit of drama as the seven ladies get to know each other.

“It is a different experience altogether it makes you look at life differently. But I have never been a different person from what you see from Uthando Nesthembu. In Uthando Nesthembu, it is all of us sharing a space, but in this reality show the focus will be on me. People will know who I am and what I do with whom.”